ISIS kidnaps citizens in Diyala

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala governorate stated, on Wednesday, that ISIS had kidnapped two civilians in Jalawla district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS militants had raided a village in the Al-Tabaj basin, 30 km north-east of Jalawla, where they kidnapped a farmer and his.

The source added that the security forces and the intelligence services continue to investigate the incident, indicating that the reasons for the kidnapping are not clear so far.

It is noteworthy that the areas north of Jalawla have been witnessing security turmoil for more than two years after the infiltration of ISIS elements fleeing from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and the agricultural fields.

Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah, a town of about 80,000 Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen just south of Diyala’s border with Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, has long experience with

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.