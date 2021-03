Shafaq News / An official security source in al-Anbar Operations Command, said today that ISIS attacked a village in Al-Rutba, west of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "A group of ISIS terrorists attacked al-Tabaat village, kidnapped a shepherd and shot his wife."

He pointed out, "the army forces, in cooperation with al-Hashd al-Shaabi, are still investigating the incident."