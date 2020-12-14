Report

ISIS is finished and its current operations are a bubble, Al-Asadi says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-14T12:05:34+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Apparatus, Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, confirmed on Monday that ISIS no longer can impose its control "even on a single village", indicating that there are plans to confront any attempt to revive the organization.

Al-Asadi said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, after the security conference he held with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries in Al-Anbar governorate, "We assure you that ISIS will not return and if there is a certain process of organizing here or there, it is a bubble."

"Our security forces of all kinds now have high experience in dealing with any terrorist attack, and ISIS can no longer attack a village, sub-district, district, or governorate," he added.

Earlier, the head of the National Security Agency, Lieutenant-General Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, and the agency's under-secretary, Faleh Al-Issawi, held a security meeting with the heads of the administrative units of Fallujah, Karma and Amiriyah, sheikhs and dignitaries, and directors of government departments in the governorate.

During the meeting, the tribal sheikhs demanded to follow up the file of the absentees of Al-Anbar, address security problems, and end the file of the displaced in the governorate.

