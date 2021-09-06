Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS injures a police officer in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T19:47:41+0000
ISIS injures a police officer in Diyala
Shafaq News/ A security source said today, Monday, that a policeman was injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked, with snipers and medium weapons, a security point on the outskirts of the Shaqraq area, north of Miqdadiyah district."

He added that " police and Popular Mobilization Forces responded to the attack, which resulted in the injury of a policeman and the destruction of a thermal camera."

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target of frequent attacks and security incidents that killed security forces, government officials, and civilians and displaced thousands of families.

related

PMF repels an ISIS attack in Samarra

Date: 2021-03-07 20:01:47
PMF repels an ISIS attack in Samarra

Iraqi forces track down ISIS elements in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-13 09:53:08
Iraqi forces track down ISIS elements in Kirkuk

Iraqi Forces thwart an ISIS attack on an Iraqi military observation point in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-05 06:47:55
Iraqi Forces thwart an ISIS attack on an Iraqi military observation point in Al-Anbar

Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-23 09:04:51
Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

ISIS injured a PMF member in Kanous Island

Date: 2021-08-20 11:31:43
ISIS injured a PMF member in Kanous Island

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-18 05:21:13
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Nineveh

A civilian shot dead by ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-18 19:12:36
A civilian shot dead by ISIS militants in Kirkuk

ISIS is behid the Massacre of Balad, al-Kadhimi's spokesman says

Date: 2020-10-21 16:23:40
ISIS is behid the Massacre of Balad, al-Kadhimi's spokesman says