ISIS injures a police officer in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source said today, Monday, that a policeman was injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked, with snipers and medium weapons, a security point on the outskirts of the Shaqraq area, north of Miqdadiyah district."

He added that " police and Popular Mobilization Forces responded to the attack, which resulted in the injury of a policeman and the destruction of a thermal camera."

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target of frequent attacks and security incidents that killed security forces, government officials, and civilians and displaced thousands of families.