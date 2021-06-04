ISIS injures a PMF member in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source said, on Friday, ISIS attack injured a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of Miqdadiyah district in Diyala Governorate.

A PMF commander, Adnan al-Lahibi told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS members attacked a security point Al-Lahib village resulting in one injury of PMF members and damage a thermal camera.

Clashes erupted between the two sides, and ISIS elements fled.

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.