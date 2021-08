News Shafaq/ A security source said on Monday that a policeman was injured in the suburb of Abi Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an ISIS sharpshooter had wounded a police officer as the patrol passed through the outskirts of the village of Abu Karma.

The source added that police forces have started a campaign in the area in search of the assailants.

It is worth noting that the villages of Abu Saida are frequently attacked because of their rugged areas, security voids and ISIS strongholds in agricultural villages and dense orchards.