ISIS injured a PMF member in Kanous Island

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Friday that a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces was injured during a security operation in Kanous Island, between Saladin and Nineveh.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that ISIS element opened fire on patrols of the “lions of the Tigris” brigade , affiliated with Popular Mobilization which wounded a PMF member.

He indicated that the security forces and the PMF carried out an operation to pursue the terrorist when they found a tunnel for ISIS containing equipment, food and other supplies sufficient for more than 30 persons, which confirms the return of ISIS to Kanous, according to the source.

Last year, the security authorities fully controlled Island of Kanous.

The Island is located south of Mosul. It is covered with trees ,therefore, the military commanders in this area say that the ISIS elements used it to launch attacks on the military forces .