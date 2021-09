Shafaq News/ Several soldiers were injured in an attack targeting the Iraqi army on the outskirts of Khanaqin district, northeast of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS attacked Iraqi army checkpoints in the village of Al-Ghaya on the outskirts of Khanaqin and the Helwan area between Jalawla and Khanaqin."

He added that "army reinforcements rushed to the scene, but an explosive device blew up, injuring other soldiers."

The source pointed out that "clashes are still erupting between the Army forces and ISIS elements."