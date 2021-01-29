ISIS incubators in Kirkuk, Contradictory statements

Shafaq News / Security and local sources in Kirkuk Governorate revealed that ISIS is planning to find new incubators in the southwestern regions of Kirkuk and the outskirts of Hawija district.

A source in the Popular Mobilization Forces told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS began reconstructing hostels and strongholds on the outskirts of Riyadh, Al-Rashad, and rural and remote areas, to train suicide bombers and prepare for attacks.

PMF source confirmed that the central security leaders were informed of ISIS new sites, so that the Iraqi military aviation forces and the US-Led Coalition forces would carry out air strikes to prevent ISIS suicide bombers from sneaking out toward the western and central governorates.

On the other hand, the director of Al-Abbasi of Hawija district southwest of Kirkuk, Hussein Allawi Al-Jubouri, denied that ISIS has new strongholds within the administrative borders of Al-Abbasi.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Jubouri said, "ISIS militants and strongholds are located within the areas of Al-Zarqa, Al-Shay, the outskirts of Riyadh and Al-Rashad, and within the uninhabited villages and countryside."

For his part, the director of the lower (little) Zab district, Ghazi Obeid Ahmed said, "Our sectors and remote villages are completely free of ISIS organization."

It’s noteworthy that the security forces have not been able to clear Kirkuk’ southwestern regions and borders with Saladin and Nineveh of ISIS due to the rugged terrain extension.

These areas represent one of the largest ISIS strongholds in Iraq.