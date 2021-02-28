Report

ISIS has infiltrated villages between Kirkuk and Erbil, Peshermga Commander confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T17:02:58+0000
Shafaq News / Commander of the Peshmerga forces in Kirkuk announced today that ISIS terrorists had infiltrated several villages on the main road linking the governorate with Erbil.

Major General Hamah Reeker said in a statement published on the Kurdistan Democratic Party website, that the area contains farmers who support ISIS, and the terrorists infiltrated to obtain food and supplies from them.

He added that those areas were under ISIS's control, and most of them were Kurdish villages, bordered by villages between Debs and the area controlled by the Peshmerga forces in the Kani Dumlan heights, noting that ISIS took advantage of the Peshmerga's withdrawal from these villages.

He pointed out that ISIS cannot pose a threat to the region, but there are quite a few Arab villages' residents who had previously joined the terrorist organization who have recently joined al-Hashd al-Shaabi they supply ISIS with food, weapons and government cars whenever they can.

