ISIS group releases a civilian it abducted four months ago
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-26T15:49:17+0000
Shafaq News/ A civilian detained by a group of ISIS terrorists returned home four months after being abducted in the southeast of Mosul, a source revealed on Sunday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorist group released one of three civilians it captured last July.
The released abductee, who is originally from al-Shirqat district, was found near al-Debs district, while his companions, both residents of al-Qayarah, are still in the custody of the terrorist group.
On July 7, a group of ISIS militants posing as security officers set up a checkpoint near the village of Kindar on the Makhmour-Erbil road.
The group abducted three civilians and injured three others after opening fire on their vehicle.
