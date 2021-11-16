ISIS flyers found in Saladin 

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that ISIS flyers were found on the outskirts of Amerli district, east of Saladin governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security authorities found ISIS flyers in several places saying "the Caliphate State persists" northwest of Amerli.

According to the intelligence sources, ISIS intends to target the outskirts of Amerli and Tuz Khurmatu, the source said.

He pointed out that the areas on the outskirts of Amerli require security reinforcements to confront ISIS, starting from the areas of Zarka and Kirkuk's outskirts that are unprotected and full of security gaps.

Amerli district is 30 km southwest of Tuz Khurmatu, adjacent to the Jalawla district in the east, and the Al-Azim district in the south. It is surrounded by rugged areas that contain ISIS hideouts.