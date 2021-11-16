Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS flyers found in Saladin 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-16T09:36:51+0000
ISIS flyers found in Saladin 

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that ISIS flyers were found on the outskirts of Amerli district, east of Saladin governorate.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security authorities found ISIS flyers in several places saying "the Caliphate State persists" northwest of Amerli.

According to the intelligence sources, ISIS intends to target the outskirts of Amerli and Tuz Khurmatu, the source said. 

 He pointed out that the areas on the outskirts of Amerli require security reinforcements to confront ISIS, starting from the areas of Zarka and Kirkuk's outskirts that are unprotected and full of security gaps. 

 Amerli district is 30 km southwest of Tuz Khurmatu, adjacent to the Jalawla district in the east, and the Al-Azim district in the south. It is surrounded by rugged areas that contain ISIS hideouts.

related

Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Date: 2021-01-08 09:08:35
Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Violent explosion shakes Saladin

Date: 2021-04-13 19:00:45
Violent explosion shakes Saladin

Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Date: 2021-07-20 08:55:19
Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

The Saladin Criminal Court sentences ISIS's Jurisprudence Judge to four death penalties 

Date: 2021-06-21 10:27:09
The Saladin Criminal Court sentences ISIS's Jurisprudence Judge to four death penalties 

Two Police officers are killed in Tuz Khurmatu’ Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 12:07:46
Two Police officers are killed in Tuz Khurmatu’ Saladin

ISIS kills a PMF member in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-12 05:28:44
ISIS kills a PMF member in Saladin

Rockets launchpad explodes in Saladin

Date: 2021-09-29 12:46:59
Rockets launchpad explodes in Saladin