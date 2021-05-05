ISIS families entered Iraq, MP says

Shafaq News / The MP of Nineveh Governorate, Sherwan Al-Dubirdani, said on Wednesday a convoy carrying families of ISIS members had entered Iraqi lands.

Al-Dubirdani told Shafaq News Agency that this convoy will transport 100 families (about 700 individuals) from the Syrian Al-Hol camp to Al-Jada camp in southern Mosul.

On this step, the Deputy said he had earlier warned of this seriousness move, but to no avail. Meanwhile, citizens from Mosul expressed concerns to Shafaq News Agency of this “dangerous” step, and that these families are “time bombs and must be intellectually qualified in special centers.”

Held by Kurdish forces, Al-Hol camp -- Syria's biggest -- holds almost 62,000 people, of whom more than 80 percent are women and children, including Syrians, Iraqis and thousands from as far afield as Europe and Asia.

The foreigners are families of “jihadists” from ISIS group, which seized swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014. The Iraqi and Syrian residents of the camp largely fled subsequent fighting between ISIS and Kurdish forces.