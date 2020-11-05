Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

ISIS executes an UNDP engineer in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-05T09:00:07+0000
ISIS executes an UNDP engineer in Iraq

Shafaq News / ISIS executed an Iraqi engineer working for the United Nations Development Organization (UNDP) in the outskirts of Al-Rutba district, 300 km west of Ramadi.

On October 25, ISIS kidnapped the engineer, Amer Jadaan Al-Fahdawi east of Al-Rutba district, west of Ramadi.A source told Shafaq news agency.

ISIS claimed Al-Fahdawi's execution on its websites, and Iraqi forces are still searching for his body.

The source indicated that Al-Fahdawi participated with the security forces and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in clashing with ISIS, during the liberation battle in 2017.


related

Three men are released from ISIS for 150 thousands dollars

Date: 2020-09-23 11:26:16
Three men are released from ISIS for 150 thousands dollars

PMF destroy the headquarters of the new ISIS leader

Date: 2020-06-09 12:51:12
PMF destroy the headquarters of the new ISIS leader

25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi

Date: 2019-10-30 11:55:35
25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi

Iraqi intelligence arrests an ISIS member

Date: 2020-09-14 07:09:06
Iraqi intelligence arrests an ISIS member

Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-18 15:57:25
Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk

8 wounded by ISIS projectile northern Mosul

Date: 2020-02-12 13:28:34
8 wounded by ISIS projectile northern Mosul

Another ISIS attack targets the outskirts of As Sa'diya village

Date: 2020-10-05 17:33:47
Another ISIS attack targets the outskirts of As Sa'diya village

ISIS attacks in Jalawla

Date: 2020-07-30 07:17:38
ISIS attacks in Jalawla