ISIS executes an UNDP engineer in Iraq

Shafaq News / ISIS executed an Iraqi engineer working for the United Nations Development Organization (UNDP) in the outskirts of Al-Rutba district, 300 km west of Ramadi.

On October 25, ISIS kidnapped the engineer, Amer Jadaan Al-Fahdawi east of Al-Rutba district, west of Ramadi.A source told Shafaq news agency.

ISIS claimed Al-Fahdawi's execution on its websites, and Iraqi forces are still searching for his body.

The source indicated that Al-Fahdawi participated with the security forces and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in clashing with ISIS, during the liberation battle in 2017.