ISIS executes a shepherd in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Islamic State (IS) militant group reportedly kidnapped and executed a shepherd from al-Jughayfi tribe in Tal Abta, a remote area in Nineveh's al-Hadar district, on Friday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim, Mamdouh al-Jughayfi, was captured by the security authorities in 2015 for suspicions about ties with the defeated extremist group. However, he was released later for insufficient evidence.

The source said that al-Jughayfi, who was cooperating with the security authorities, was recently captured by the terrorist group and killed on the Island of Nineveh.

Al-Jughayfi was diagnosed with psychological disorders prior to his apprehension in 2015, according to the source.