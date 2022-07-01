Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS executes a shepherd in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-01T12:50:38+0000
ISIS executes a shepherd in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Islamic State (IS) militant group reportedly kidnapped and executed a shepherd from al-Jughayfi tribe in Tal Abta, a remote area in Nineveh's al-Hadar district, on Friday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim, Mamdouh al-Jughayfi, was captured by the security authorities in 2015 for suspicions about ties with the defeated extremist group. However, he was released later for insufficient evidence.

The source said that al-Jughayfi, who was cooperating with the security authorities, was recently captured by the terrorist group and killed on the Island of Nineveh.

Al-Jughayfi was diagnosed with psychological disorders prior to his apprehension in 2015, according to the source.

related

Security forces locate an ISIS den in Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-07 17:52:50
Security forces locate an ISIS den in Nineveh

ISIS executes a civilian in Nineveh

Date: 2022-04-25 06:10:27
ISIS executes a civilian in Nineveh

Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-18 12:19:28
Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-07 06:24:11
TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

PMF repels an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Date: 2021-11-06 21:05:15
PMF repels an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Prominent terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-21 19:50:29
Prominent terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Iraq's fighter jets bomb an ISIS hideout in Nineveh 

Date: 2022-05-14 12:27:15
Iraq's fighter jets bomb an ISIS hideout in Nineveh 