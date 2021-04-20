Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS executes a farmer and tries to attack power transmission towers in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-20T05:56:52+0000
ISIS executes a farmer and tries to attack power transmission towers in Saladin

Shafaq News/ ISIS operatives executed a farmer and attempted to attack power transmission towers in two separate incidents today, Tuesday, a source in Saladin told Shafaq News Agency.

The source revealed that a group of ISIS terrorists raided the residence of "Hasan Jabar al-Abbasi", in al-Abbasi area, north of Samarra, Southeast to Tikrit, and executed him on site for undisclosed motives.

The crime appears to be retaliatory as the residents reported that al-Abbasi served in the Tribal Mobilization, according to the residents of the area. 

The same source said that "Energy Police" thwarted an ISIS attack targeting power transmission towers in al-Abbasi. 

The security forces clashed with the perpetrators for two hours and forced them to retreat without registering casualties or injuries among the defending unit. 

Yesterday, Monday, ISIS operatives reportedly executed a Federal Police officer in the same district of al-Abbasi.

related

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Violent explosion shakes Saladin

Date: 2021-04-13 19:00:45
Violent explosion shakes Saladin

Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Date: 2021-01-11 08:30:32
Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

A massacre of an entire family in Saladin

Date: 2021-03-12 07:26:41
A massacre of an entire family in Saladin

Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-01 21:00:15
Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

One killed and another injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-31 10:35:20
One killed and another injured in an explosion in Saladin

A minefield in Alas oil fields area was found

Date: 2021-03-24 07:19:59
A minefield in Alas oil fields area was found

Iraq keeps confronting ISIS in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-26 07:24:31
Iraq keeps confronting ISIS in Saladin