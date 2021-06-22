ISIS executes a farmer and his son in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-22T13:28:43+0000

Shafaq News/ A farmer and his son were reportedly executed by ISIS terrorists only a few hours after kidnapping them from the north of al-Miqdadiyah sub-district, Northeast Diyala. A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS terrorists arrested a farmer and his son in the village of "Shawk al-Rim" and executed them a few hours later in the vicinity of "al-Aytha" village in the north of al-Miqdadiyah. The source said that the victims were executed for refusing to cooperate with the terrorist gangs and prohibiting them from hiding in their land. Al-Miqdadiyah, 45 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah, is still infested by dens and hideouts of the terrorist organization of ISIS that occasionally wage attacks on civilians and security forces.

