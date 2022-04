Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) operations command in Saladin reported that ISIS executed a civilian in al-Hadar island.

The command said in a statement that civilian Anwar al-Nimrawi was kidnapped earlier west of Baiji.

For its part, the Samarra operations command that two terrorists had been killed in al-Dujail district, during the second phase of the military operation that the forces are carrying out.