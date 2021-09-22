ISIS elements infiltrate from Saladin to carry out attacks in Garmyan, Official says

Shafaq News/ The Mayor of Kalar of Garmyan administration in Kurdistan, Shihab Haji Ahmed, reported that the ISIS ambush on the Kifri - Kalar road yesterday evening was due to the infiltration of the terrorists from the Saladin borders.

On Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency, "two persons were killed, and two others were wounded in an ISIS ambush on the road between Kifri district center and Serqala district in Garmyan administration; of Kurdistan Region."

Ahmed told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS elements might be infiltrated from the hills on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu through Suleiman Beik district to carry out terrorist ambushes, confirming that is the first incident in the area.

The Mayor added that ISIS elements have hideouts in the hills of the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu, east of Saladin, and they may move by motorcycles.

He noted that they infiltrated the Kifri-Kalar road despite the intensive operations of the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga forces backed by the Global Coalition forces.

"The borders of Tuz with Kifri include rugged and fortified areas for terrorists that require intensive security operations to end their presence and prevent them from carrying out new attacks or bloody massacres." He concluded.

Ahmed pointed out that "the security forces in Garmyan launched search operations searching for terrorists and identifying their places to prevent other attacks."