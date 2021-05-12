ISIS destroys electrical transformers and agricultural pumps in Al-Azim district

Shafaq News / A leader in the tribal crowd confirmed that ISIS destroyed about 85 electrical transformers and an agricultural pump during the attacks on agricultural villages on the Diyala-Saladin borders.

The leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that the fortification plans between the two governorates are temporary, and the border areas are still devoid of security presence and a resting place for the terrorists, in light of security neglect.

The incidents in these areas warn of the displacement of the people of the border villages northwest of Al-Azim, which represent the front lines with Saladin, due to the attacks, exposures, and potential kidnapping fears by ISIS terrorists, who are carrying out surprise night attacks.

Security sources confirm that "95% of the terrorist attacks and threats in Diyala come from Saladin, within the so-called Mutaybijah sector, which security forces have not entered for 14 years."

Mutaybija, the border area between Diyala and Saladin, is one of the most dangerous dens of terrorism, due to the rugged geographical nature that enabled ISIS terrorists to take refuge and launch their attacks on the outskirts of Diyala and Kirkuk.