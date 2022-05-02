ISIS destroys a thermal camera of the Iraqi army

Shafaq News/ On Monday, ISIS attacked a security point on the border between Diyala and Saladin.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked yesterday night, with sniper weapons, an army CHECKPOINT at the Al-Haitaween crossing on the Azim River, separating the Al-Azim district and the Saladin borders.

The source added that the Iraqi army foiled the attack, which destroyed a thermal camera.

This is the 14th attack that targeted thermal cameras in several areas of Diyala.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."