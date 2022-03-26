Report

ISIS cut four shepherds' heads off in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-26T07:14:12+0000
ISIS cut four shepherds' heads off in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, four corpses of shepherds were found on Hatra Island in Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS had kidnapped the four shepherds long ago.

They belong to the Shummar tribe in Nineveh.

"A security force found their bodies after ISIS elements cut their heads off two days ago and threw them on Hatra Island." He added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."

