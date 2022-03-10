ISIS confirms al-Qurashi's death 

Shafaq News / ISIS confirmed today the death of its leader, Abou Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, and announced assigning Abou Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi to replace him.

The spokesman for the terrorist organization, Abou Omar al-Muhajir, revealed the news in a voice message.

Al-Muhajir said that the new "Khalifah" had recently participated in an operation to break terrorist prisoners out of Ghwiran prison in al-Hasaka, Syria.

Last February, the US officially announced assassinating Abou Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.