Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS confirms al-Qurashi's death 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-10T17:33:09+0000
ISIS confirms al-Qurashi's death 

Shafaq News / ISIS confirmed today the death of its leader, Abou Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, and announced assigning Abou Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi to replace him. 

The spokesman for the terrorist organization, Abou Omar al-Muhajir, revealed the news in a voice message. 

Al-Muhajir said that the new "Khalifah" had recently participated in an operation to break terrorist prisoners out of Ghwiran prison in al-Hasaka, Syria.

Last February, the US officially announced assassinating Abou Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

related

NSS apprehends an ISIS terrorist at the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-03-29 13:19:40
NSS apprehends an ISIS terrorist at the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Iraq’ F-16s strike ISIS in Hemrin Mountains

Date: 2021-02-15 09:53:43
Iraq’ F-16s strike ISIS in Hemrin Mountains

Warnings escalate from ISIS activity between Diyala and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-04-25 13:18:26
Warnings escalate from ISIS activity between Diyala and Kurdistan

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-04 08:00:46
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Iraq arrests ISIS's arms supplier

Date: 2020-01-29 11:45:02
Iraq arrests ISIS's arms supplier

In exchange for a ransom, ISIS operatives release an abductee in Makhmour

Date: 2021-07-10 07:26:22
In exchange for a ransom, ISIS operatives release an abductee in Makhmour

ISIS launches a rocket attack on the Hamrin Basin area

Date: 2021-05-07 17:37:21
ISIS launches a rocket attack on the Hamrin Basin area

Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS group responsible for the Fallujah attacks

Date: 2020-10-09 15:40:43
Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS group responsible for the Fallujah attacks