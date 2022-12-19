ISIS clashes with Iraqi forces, kills civilians in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Monday, ISIS attacked a village on the outskirts of Al-Khalis district, northeast of Baquba, killing and injuring dozens.

A source explained to Shafaq News agency that ISIS targeted civilian cars with sniper and medium weapons. When people gathered, the terrorists resumed shooting, resulting in the death of six people and the injury of eight others.

The security forces rushed to the scene and clashed with the terrorists.

Albu Bali is a village located northwest of Fallujah and east of Ramadi, on a loop of the Euphrates river.

The Village was a part of the ISIS stronghold where, during controlling the area, its members launched constant attacks on the Iraqi forces, and the local population fled to safer places.

After 2017, ISIS fled the Village; however, its remnants still target civilians and Iraqi forces that returned to secure the area