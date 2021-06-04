ISIS claims responsibility on Thursday’s attack in the city of Al-Kadhimiya

Shafaq News/ ISIS claimed responsibility on Thursday’s attack in the city of Al-Kadhimiya north of the capital, Baghdad.

The terrorist Organization said via its Amaq News Agency, “a security detachment of our fighters succeeded to cross the heavily-fortified area of the Iraqi government and detonated an explosive device on Shiites gathering in front of their shrine in the Kadhimiya area of Baghdad."

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that an IED exploded yesterday, Thursday, in the city of Kadhimiya, killing four people and injuring 20 others.

The source said, "The explosion occurred near Bab Al-Murad of the Kadhimiya, with a 57 mm remote-controlled device.

“The Kadhimiya explosion had caused four deaths and 20 injuries in which 10 left hospitals after treatment”, the security source added.

Attacks still occur routinely in Iraq, but lately the holy shrines and the religious sites were not targeted.

As part of the security procedures, these shrines including of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (the 7th Imam in Twelver Shia Islam) are completely closed or monitored, so everyone wants to enter the area must be checked.