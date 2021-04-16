ISIS claims responsibility for the attack the Sadr City neighborhood

Shafaq News / ISIS claimed on Friday responsibility for the attack in a popular market in eastern Baghdad, which resulted in casualties.

The terrorist organization said, in a statement published on social media, that a car bomb was used in the explosion in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad, which killed four people and wounded 20 others.

The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Shi'ite Muslim district, police said.

Black smoke rose from the market place after the blast and ambulances rushed to save the wounded, Reuters witnesses said. Police cordoned off the site of the blast shortly afterwards.

It was the second big deadly bombing to hit Baghdad this year after a suicide attack claimed by Islamic State militants killed at least 32 people in a crowded market in January.