Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS claims responsibility for the attack the Sadr City neighborhood

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-16T19:38:20+0000
ISIS claims responsibility for the attack the Sadr City neighborhood

Shafaq News / ISIS claimed on Friday responsibility for the attack in a popular market in eastern Baghdad, which resulted in casualties.

The terrorist organization said, in a statement published on social media, that a car bomb was used in the explosion in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad, which killed four people and wounded 20 others.

The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Shi'ite Muslim district, police said.

Black smoke rose from the market place after the blast and ambulances rushed to save the wounded, Reuters witnesses said. Police cordoned off the site of the blast shortly afterwards.

It was the second big deadly bombing to hit Baghdad this year after a suicide attack claimed by Islamic State militants killed at least 32 people in a crowded market in January.

related

Iraqi Forces thwart an ISIS attack on an Iraqi military observation point in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-05 06:47:55
Iraqi Forces thwart an ISIS attack on an Iraqi military observation point in Al-Anbar

Electricity tower targeted near Mosul

Date: 2020-05-07 12:56:49
Electricity tower targeted near Mosul

Residents and military forces pursue ISIS hideouts in Jalawla

Date: 2020-10-25 13:56:44
Residents and military forces pursue ISIS hideouts in Jalawla

6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-26 09:52:19
6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

ISIS Armed attack wounds police officers in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-24 19:14:40
ISIS Armed attack wounds police officers in Kirkuk

Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

Date: 2021-01-30 08:59:33
Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

A joint operation to tackling down ISIS starts western Iraq

Date: 2020-04-27 10:28:54
A joint operation to tackling down ISIS starts western Iraq

Radwaniyah attack, all ISIS militants are killed

Date: 2020-11-13 06:48:53
Radwaniyah attack, all ISIS militants are killed