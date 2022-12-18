ISIS claims responsibility for the Kirkuk attack

Shafaq News / ISIS terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack that took place earlier today in Kirkuk.

A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly targeted a convoy for Iraq's federal police in the southwestern sub-district of Riyadh. The blast killed eight troops, including a major, according to a security source.

In the aftermath of the attack, a search campaign was launched in the vicinity of the attack's location to trace the perpetrators. The Force on duty identified the group of militants believed to be members of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist organization.

The security force, according to a source, engaged with the militant group and managed to kill one of its members.

The operation is underway to locate and apprehend the rest of the group's members, the source concluded.