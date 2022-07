Shafaq News / ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in al-Salam sub-district, Diyala.

The terrorist organization said that its militants attacked a group of Muslim Shiaa, killing 12 people, including an Iraqi soldier.

The statement was shared by platforms that support ISIS, and it is still unknown whether it is fake or not.

The areas on the outskirts of al-Salam district have always been a headquarters for al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups over the years.