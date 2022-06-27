ISIS claims responsibility for an attack that injured a police officer in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on a security checkpoint in Diyala last week.

Social media users affiliated with the extremist group shared statements saying that the attack that took place on the outskirts of al-Hashimiyyat village, 10 km northeast of Baqubah, was orchestrated and executed by ISIS militants.

The statement was the terrorist organization's first public statement in months.

Two days ago, a group of ISIS militants attacked a checkpoint near the village of al-Hashimiyyat in the Habhab district, sources reported to Shafaq News Agency.

"The attack resulted in injuring an officer," the source said.