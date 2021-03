Shafaq News / ISIS claimed responsibility for the bloody attack that took place in Saladin today, in which eight were killed.

According to "Amaq agency", the terrorists killed six members of one family, ( four men and two women, which they said were working as "spies" for al-Hashd al-Shaabi, in addition to a police officer.

According to Shafaq News Agency sources, armed men in military uniforms stormed three homes today, killed seven people and wounded an eighth who succumbed to his wounds.