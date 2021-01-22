ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack
Shafaq News/ ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a crowded area in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.
ISIS claimed early on Friday that two of its men blew themselves up in Tayaran Square in the center of Baghdad, according to a statement by the Organization.
The men are "Abu Yusuf Al-Ansari" and "Muhammad Aref Al-Mujahid".
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an urgent meeting with top security commanders to discuss Thursday’s attacks,. Iraqi security forces were deployed and key roads blocked to prevent possible further attacks.
Following the urgent meeting, Kadhimi sacked five key security and police commanders.