ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-22T05:38:50+0000

Shafaq News/ ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a crowded area in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years. ISIS claimed early on Friday that two of its men blew themselves up in Tayaran Square in the center of Baghdad, according to a statement by the Organization. The men are "Abu Yusuf Al-Ansari" and "Muhammad Aref Al-Mujahid". Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an urgent meeting with top security commanders to discuss Thursday’s attacks,. Iraqi security forces were deployed and key roads blocked to prevent possible further attacks. Following the urgent meeting, Kadhimi sacked five key security and police commanders.

related

ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-29 10:01:31

ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-13 09:45:27

PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-23 10:12:22

A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03

6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-26 09:52:19

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 08:37:44

Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

Date: 2020-05-31 09:32:27