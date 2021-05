Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala reported on Thursday that ISIS had burned a wheat farm in Diyala.

The Director of Buhriz district (7 km south of Baqubah), Nizar al-Lahibi, told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists burned more than ten dunams of wheat, noting that firefighting teams extinguished the fires.

Every year, ISIS terrorists burn and sabotage wheat farms and crops.