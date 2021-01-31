ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala stated that ISIS militants launched two attacks on Sunday on two villages in Khanaqin and the outskirts of Jalawla, in the northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News, "Forces from the Iraqi Army's 19th Brigade responded to an attack launched by ISIS militants with medium weapons and rifles, and forced them to flee without any losses or injuries among the security forces."

In another incident, according to the source, ISIS militants attacked "Al-Islah" village, north of Jalawla, with two mortar shells, without any losses or injuries among civilians or the security forces.

The source added that the army forces responded to the attackers by mortar shells that almost lost their way towards Al-Islah village's outskirts and landed in an empty area.

Security breaches exacerbated drastically in Khanaqin and north Jalalwa after October 2017 events and the Peshmerga forces' withdrawal from the area.