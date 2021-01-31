Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-31T17:03:29+0000
ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala stated that ISIS militants launched two attacks on Sunday on two villages in Khanaqin and the outskirts of Jalawla, in the northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News, "Forces from the Iraqi Army's 19th Brigade responded to an attack launched by ISIS militants with medium weapons and rifles, and forced them to flee without any losses or injuries among the security forces."

In another incident, according to the source, ISIS militants attacked "Al-Islah" village, north of Jalawla, with two mortar shells, without any losses or injuries among civilians or the security forces.

The source added that the army forces responded to the attackers by mortar shells that almost lost their way towards Al-Islah village's outskirts and landed in an empty area.

Security breaches exacerbated drastically in Khanaqin and north Jalalwa after October 2017 events and the Peshmerga forces' withdrawal from the area.

related

Two Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-25 06:37:01
Two Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 13:59:25
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55
Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

3 ISIS dens destroyed in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-17 14:52:00
3 ISIS dens destroyed in Diyala

Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

Date: 2020-12-11 16:49:00
Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Date: 2020-12-18 16:02:58
An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district