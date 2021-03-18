Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-18T20:02:42+0000
ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / ISIS militants carried out on Thursday an attack on the Federal Police commandos in Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A group of ISIS militants launched an attack on the Federal Police Commandos regiment in Riyadh district." without giving further details.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

