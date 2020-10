Shafaq News / A security source reported that three Iraqi army personnel were killed on Wednesday in Kirkuk governorate.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency, that "an explosive device blew up against the army forces in Daquq district which resulted in one dead and two injured"

The attack comes shortly after the killing of a 51-year-old man in an attack by unidentified gunmen in ​​Kirkuk city.

ISIS militants also killed three people and wounding two others in Khanaqin district.