ISIS attacks the Federal Police in Kirkuk, kills four officers

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that ISIS killed four police officers in Kirkuk Governorate.

Earlier, the source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS elements launched an attack on Saturday on the Fifth Division forces of the Federal Police near Wadi Shabaija area of Daquq district in Kirkuk.

The attack resulted in four policemen dead.

The terrorist Organization has frequently attacked the area targeting the security forces.

A week ago, ISIS militants carried out a violent attack on the federal police forces in Kirkuk, killing 12 officers.