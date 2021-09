Shafaq News/ A security source reported that ISIS killed a police officer in Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS militants launched an armed attack on the Federal Police in Al-Rashad district, Kirkuk, which resulted in the dead of a policeman and the injury of three others.

He added that the clashes still erupt between the two sides.

A week ago, ISIS militants launched a violent attack on the federal police forces in Kirkuk, killing 12 officers.