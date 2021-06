Shafaq News/ ISIS militants launched on Thursday an attack on the federal police forces in Kirkuk governorate, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements launched an attack on one of the points of the 20th Brigade of the Fifth Division - Federal Police in Daquq sector, south of Kirkuk."

He added, that the Federal Police forces repelled the attack, which caused damage to the thermal camera of the security point.