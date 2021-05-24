Report

ISIS attacks the Federal Police forces in Kirkuk, wound three officers

Date: 2021-05-24T09:06:52+0000
ISIS attacks the Federal Police forces in Kirkuk, wound three officers

Shafaq News / ISIS attacked on Monday the Federal Police forces in Kirkuk.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that ISIS operatives targeted a point of second regiment of the Federal Police in Al-Alia village, the Riyadh sub-district which wounded three Police members.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

