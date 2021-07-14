ISIS attacks shepherds in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A local official, said today, Wednesday, that ISIS elements targeted shepherds in Al-Rutba, the far west of Al-Anbar Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The ISIS elements burned, yesterday night, four vehicles of the shepherds, in the Al-Kasra area of Al-Rutba district then fled towards desert areas when the security forces arrived in the site."

This is not the first time when the terrorist Organization attacked the shepherds and their properties in Al-Anbar.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.