ISIS attacks security forces northeast of Baqubah

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the security forces foiled an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district, northeast of Baqubah.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS elements attacked a security point belonging to the 8th Police Emergency Regiment of Diyala on the outskirts of Jlaibi village in Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baqubah.

He added that the police forces repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to flee, noting that the attack damaged only a thermal camera at the point.

It is worth noting that Abi Saida areas in Diyala have been a target of frequent attacks and security incidents that killed security forces, government officials, and civilians.

The villages of Abu Saida are frequently attacked because of their rugged areas, security vacuums, and ISIS strongholds in agricultural villages and dense orchards.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala.