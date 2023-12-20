ISIS attacks north of Baghdad and kills security personnel

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Wednesday that armed individuals affiliated with the ISIS organization targeted one of the security force towers in Al-Malih district in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that security forces retaliated against the source of the attack, resulting in the death of one of the affiliated personnel.

The source further indicated that a security force is conducting a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

On their part, the PMF announced the martyrdom of Mustafa Husun Al-Quraishi, a member of the 12th Brigade, due to a terrorist attack in the operations sector of Tarmiyah.