ISIS attacks decrease by 90% in Al-Siniya of Saladin

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, a local source in Saladin Governorate confirmed that the terrorist attacks decreased by 90% in the Al-Siniya district northwest of Baiji.

The director of the district, Azzam Kamel Tuwaisan, told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS attacks are now restricted only to the Al-Jazeera region, 30 km west of Al-Siniya, due to the efforts and the deployment of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces units.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, especially in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala governorates, known as "the Triangle of Death."