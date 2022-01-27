Report

ISIS attacks an army checkpoint in Saladin

Date: 2022-01-27T19:46:14+0000
Shafaq News / ISIS terrorists attacked a checkpoint for the Iraq army in Saladin governorate, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the attack took place on the Tuz Khurmatu-Tikrit road, east of Saladin.

The army responded to the attackers with artillery and heavy weapons, but it is still unknown whether there are casualties or not.

The mentioned area is continuously subjected to terrorist attacks due to its proximity to the Hamrin mountains, the stronghold of terrorist gangs.

