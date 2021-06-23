ISIS attacks a village northeast Baqubah, wounds a civilian
Shafaq News/ ISIS attacked, on Wednesday, a village on the outskirts of Al Mansouryah, northeast of Baqubah.
A security source in Diyala Governorate told Shafaq News Agency, that ISIS elements attacked the village of Abu Soukhul, 6 km north of Al Mansouryah district, which wounded a civilian.
The source confirmed that the residents thwarted the attack and forced ISIS elements to withdraw, pointing out that the situation is now under control.
It’s noteworthy that the areas north of Mansouryah are considered security hotspots due to their proximity to the Hemrin Basin and north of Miqdadiya, where ISIS hideouts and strongholds are located.
