ISIS attacks a village in Nineveh, blows up transmission towers in Saladin

Shafaq News/ ISIS Organization attacks yesterday Thursday a village in Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that, on Thursday night, 3-5 mortars shells, fired by ISIS, landed in separate areas in Al-Adla village in Makhmur district, southeast of Mosul.

He added that the attacks have not caused any human losses.

Another security source said on Thursday ISIS attacked power transmission towers on the outskirts of Al-Alam and Al-Shirqat in the Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS attacked, with medium weapons, the transmission towers between Al-Dur and Al-Alam districts, which destroyed a tower and damaged three others."

A force of the SWAT police clashed with ISIS elements in the area without resulting in any losses, while the attackers fled to unknown place.

In the same context, unidentified men, believed to be affiliated with ISIS, blew up another transmission tower on the Mosul-Baghdad road near the Al-Mujama’at area on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat district, north of Saladin.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.