ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Monday that ISIS launched an attack on the Iraqi army forces between Diyala and Saladin.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked a security point for the army in the borders of Al-Azim district on the side of Saladin governorate noting that the army clashed with the terrorists, which led to the injury of two soldiers.

Over the past years, heavy security operations and airstrikes on Mutaybija sector failed to Clear the dens and tunnels which the armed groups of Al-Qaeda, ISIS and other organizations instituted since the fall of the former regime in 2003.