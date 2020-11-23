Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-23T20:54:05+0000
ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Monday that ISIS launched an attack on the Iraqi army forces between Diyala and Saladin.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked a security point for the army in the borders of Al-Azim district on the side of Saladin governorate noting that the army clashed with the terrorists, which led to the injury of two soldiers.

Over the past years, heavy security operations and airstrikes on Mutaybija sector failed to Clear the dens and tunnels which the armed groups of Al-Qaeda, ISIS and other organizations instituted since the fall of the former regime in 2003.

related

UNDP to maintain Baiji districts in different fields

Date: 2020-11-06 09:25:22
UNDP to maintain Baiji districts in different fields

A massive blast inside Speicher base in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-18 09:04:41
A massive blast inside Speicher base in Saladin

Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

Date: 2020-07-28 05:58:38
Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Diyala holds security leaders in Saladin accountable for the terrorist attacks targeting it

Date: 2020-08-31 10:18:15
Diyala holds security leaders in Saladin accountable for the terrorist attacks targeting it

Four Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-18 20:55:56
Four Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

The Kurds in Saladin: marginalization and administrative absence

Date: 2020-08-31 20:17:25
The Kurds in Saladin: marginalization and administrative absence

Two fishermen rescued east of Saladin after being attacked by ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-11-08 10:46:21
Two fishermen rescued east of Saladin after being attacked by ISIS terrorists