Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that a policeman was injured on Saturday in an ISIS attack on a security point between the two districts of Abu Saida and Al-Abara, 20 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Police officers clashed with the terrorists and forced them to flee, while the wounded policeman was taken to hospital."

The areas extending between Al-Abara and Abu Saida have witnessed tens of accidents and security attacks for several years.