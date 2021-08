Shafaq News/ Six police officers were reportedly injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin on Sunday's eve.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS terrorists waged an attack on a security checkpoint in al-Sandouqiyah, al-Dalouiyah district, injuring six police officers.

The source said that Iraqi security forces managed to detere the attack and launched a search campaign to track and apprehend the perpetrators.