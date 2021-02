Shafaq News / ISIS terrorists attacked a Federal Police point in Daquq district, Kirkuk governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack was carried out first by firing mortar shells at a security post of the Federal Police in several villages in Daquq, to be followed by an armed attack.

The source added that armed clashes broke out and are still ongoing between the two sides.

No further details were disclosed.